Man faces assault charges after allegedly pushing pregnant woman

A man has been released on bail after he was charged with a string of offences, including an assault on a pregnant woman and stealing her money.

Andrew Raymond Lewing, 31, of Ladies Drive in Lerwick appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank on Friday.

He is accused of assaulting the woman in July last year at an isles address, pushing her and causing her to stumble and seizing her by the throat, before pushing her causing her to hit her head.

Lewing is also charged with shouting, swearing and making abusive remarks, as well as urinating on a bed and wall.

In a separate offence alleged to have taken place in July this year, Lewing is said to have carried out another assault, this time pushing his victim while she was holding a baby, before seizing hold of and pushing her face.

He is also accused of stealing money from the address on four separate occasions between April 2018 and August this year.

Another charge alleges he obtained £30-worth of goods fraudulently at the Tesco supermarket in Lerwick with the woman’s debit card.

The case against Lewing was continued without plea until 23rd October.

He was release on bail but ordered to comply with special conditions.