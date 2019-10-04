5th October 2019
Town hall clock lit red for two causes

The clock faces of Lerwick Town Hall are due to be lit red over the weekend to support two national campaigns – one promoting anti-racism education and one backing dyslexia awareness.

The Wear Red Day is a national day of action against racism, for young people and adults to challenge racist attitudes.

Thousands across Scotland are said to be taking part this year to raise awareness of the need for education against racism.

Wear Red Day also kicks off the month-long Scotland-wide Show Racism the Red Card campaign, to make football a game for all by challenging discrimination and promoting integration.

Meanwhile, the Go Red campaign aims to promote literacy and a greater understanding of dyslexia.

Dyslexia Awareness Week runs from 7th-13th October and this year will focus on schools and businesses empowering people with dyslexia, to access support in schools, find careers where they can flourish in organisations that value them, or to access and contribute to the wider world.

Schools and workplaces are being asked to share information about dyslexia, including asking dyslexic pupils or staff to talk about what being dyslexic is like – including the strengths it brings.

Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “It’s not often that we have requests to recognise two separate causes on the same day but as both have asked us to light the clock faces of the town hall red, it’s an opportunity to highlight them both.

“I know that Shetland is an inclusive community and we must vigorously challenge racism wherever and whenever it occurs.

“And as one in ten people are dyslexic, I hope we can also recognise their positive contribution to our schools and workplaces, and that we can all work to better support anyone with dyslexia.”

Tags:
dyslexia
Malcolm Bell
racism
Town Hall

