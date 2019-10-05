Man evacuated from supply vessel

A crewman has been flown from an offshore supply vessel in urgent need of medical attention.

The Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter was scrambled to evacuate the 64-year-old from the vessel, which was west of Shetland at the time.

He was flown to the emergency landing site in Lerwick for transfer to hospital.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lerwick and Sumburgh have both been involved in the operation.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency no longer supplies information on specific vessels in cases of medical evacuations.