Police appeal after man is punched

Police are asking for information after a man was punched in the face in Lerwick’s Mounthoolly Street.

The incident is said to have happened near Stems the florist at 8pm on Sunday 22nd September.

A man got out of a a white vehicle and approached his victim before throwing the punch.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or, alternatively, attend at Lerwick Police Station.