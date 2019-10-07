Man is fined for having knuckle dusters

A man has been left £200 out of pocket after he was discovered carrying a pair of knuckle dusters.

Arend Mckenna, 41, of Hammersgarth, Mossbank, admitted having the offensive weapon on the A970 in Brae.

The incident happened shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

Police arrived on the scene after hearing Mckenna had been arguing with another man.

But there was no suggestion Mckenna took out the knuckle dusters – items used in hand-to-hand combat – at any time.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said the care home chef was becoming agoraphobic and was anxious among people.

“He had purchased the items from ebay and had them in his possession.”

Mr Kelly added Mckenna had spent an “uncomfortable time” in custody and was concerned about losing his job.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank reduced the fine from £300 to reflect the early plea.

He granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the knuckle dusters.