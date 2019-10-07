Ten candidates come forward for two SIC by-elections

There will be two by-elections to fill the SIC vacancies caused by the resignations of Lerwick South councillor Beatrice Wishart and Shetland Central member Mark Burgess.

Five candidates have put their names forward for each ward, including former council political leader Gary Robinson and Labour candidate in the recent Scottish by-election Johan Adamson.

The nominations for Lerwick South are Stephen Flaws (no description) and four independents – Caroline Henderson, Mr Robinson, Frances Valente and Arwed Wenger.

The Shetland Central nominations are Mrs Adamson and Moraig Lyall (no description), Stewart Douglas (SNP) and Julie Buchan and Gordon Laverie (independent)

Both by-elections will take place on Thursday 7th November.

• More information in Friday’s Shetland Times.