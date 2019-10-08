Amenity trust closes some visitor centres for winter

Shetland Amenity Trust’s visitor attractions at Sumburgh Head, Old Scatness Broch and Iron Age Village and the Crofthouse Museum are all now closed for the winter season.

The Shetland Museum and Archives remains open with reduced hours. As of this week the museum will open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday through to Saturday, closing on Sundays and Mondays. The archives will be open on Monday by appointment only and closed on Saturdays.

Sumburgh Head Lighthouse and Visitor Centre has welcomed record numbers this summer and closed for the season at the weekend with a final blast of the foghorn. The visitor centre and cafe are now closed for the winter and will re-open in the spring. The RSPB Nature Reserve remains open all year round for people to visit and enjoy the dramatic scenery and wildlife.

Amenity trust head of engagement Sandy Middleton said: “We have enjoyed a really good season at all of our visitor attractions welcoming visitors and residents alike.

“We launched the ‘heritage season ticket’ earlier in the season allowing access to all of our attractions and this has proved popular. It is great to see local people coming back time after time to explore and enjoy these amazing sites.”

The Crofthouse Museum is now being “winterised” with essential repairs carried out to the thatched roof.

Curator Ian Tait said: “The Crofthouse Museum has recently been upgraded to an ‘A-listed’ building in recognition of its unique heritage value. The traditional roof has to withstand the most challenging of weather and needs regular maintenance and repair.

“We will be busy in the closed season undertaking planned renovations to ensure that this outstanding 19th century crofthouse is conserved for future generations.”

During the winter months the Shetland Museum and Archives will be hosting some major exhibitions and running a series of talks and lectures. For more information on opening hours, events and exhibitions see the website at www.shetlandmuseumandarchives.org.uk