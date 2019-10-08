9th October 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Clickimin Broch lights vandalised again

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Vandals have once again damaged floodlights at the Clickimin Broch, hitting plans to light the broch for baby loss awareness week.

Lerwick community council clerk Frances Valente told Monday’s meeting of the community council that the lights outside the broch had been shut off last weekend.

This had come while the broch was being lit red as part of campaigns to highlight anti-racism education and dyslexia awareness.

And the local branch of charity Sands, which provides support for parents and families whose baby has died before, during or around the time of birth, were due to have the broch lit up in pink and blue as part of baby-loss awareness week, with Ms Valente saying those plans were likely to be affected.

The town hall and Mareel were also being lit up in support of the baby-loss awareness campaign.

The community council has condemned incidents of vandalism at the broch in the past, with chairman Jim Anderson previously referring to the smashing of lights at the broch as “stupidity with a capital S”.

As of Tuesday, the incident had not been reported to police in Lerwick.

Tags:
Clickimin Broch
Lerwick Community Council
Vandalism

More articles about Clickimin Broch, Lerwick Community Council and Vandalism

Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson
Community council to register Brexit displeasure with Boris Johnson
03/09/2019
Police appeal after report of school vandalism
Police appeal after report of school vandalism
27/08/2019
Wills condemns war memorial graffiti
Wills condemns war memorial graffiti
22/08/2019
Car damaged in Lerwick
Car damaged in Lerwick
19/08/2019
Charges brought under new Domestic Abuse legislation
Charges brought under new Domestic Abuse legislation
03/06/2019
Lerwick vandalism
Lerwick vandalism
25/05/2019

About Ryan Nicolson

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top