Clickimin Broch lights vandalised again

Vandals have once again damaged floodlights at the Clickimin Broch, hitting plans to light the broch for baby loss awareness week.

Lerwick community council clerk Frances Valente told Monday’s meeting of the community council that the lights outside the broch had been shut off last weekend.

This had come while the broch was being lit red as part of campaigns to highlight anti-racism education and dyslexia awareness.

And the local branch of charity Sands, which provides support for parents and families whose baby has died before, during or around the time of birth, were due to have the broch lit up in pink and blue as part of baby-loss awareness week, with Ms Valente saying those plans were likely to be affected.

The town hall and Mareel were also being lit up in support of the baby-loss awareness campaign.

The community council has condemned incidents of vandalism at the broch in the past, with chairman Jim Anderson previously referring to the smashing of lights at the broch as “stupidity with a capital S”.

As of Tuesday, the incident had not been reported to police in Lerwick.