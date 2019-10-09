9th October 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Council issues advice for poultry keepers on avian flu

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Poultry owners are being advised by Shetland Islands Council to take steps to reduce the risk of avian flu this winter.

The chief veterinary officers across the UK are encouraging anyone who keeps poultry to take some simple steps to protect their birds in the coming months.

These include:
• Keeping the area where birds live clean and tidy, controlling rats and mice and regularly disinfecting any hard surfaces;
• Cleaning footwear before and after visits;
• Placing birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and removing any spilled feed regularly;
• Where possible, avoid keeping ducks and geese with other poultry species.

The UK is currently free from avian influenza, the last outbreak being in June 2017, after an avian influenza prevention zone was put in place across the UK to control the outbreak.

SIC environmental health officer Ian Taylor said: “Avian flu is a threat to all poultry and as we regularly see wild bird species in Shetland – especially waterfowl such as geese, swans and ducks – there is a risk of avian flu here too.

“Anyone who keeps domestic poultry, even in small numbers, should act now to reduce the risk of transmission of avian flu to their birds. This includes keeping them separate from wild birds wherever possible and taking some simple biosecurity steps such as regular cleaning and disinfection.”

Keepers should discuss their biosecurity arrangements with their local vet or contact the nearest Animal and Plant Health Agency office in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire by telephone on 01467 626610 or at APHA.Scotland@apha.gsi.gov.uk

Tags:
Avian flu
Ian Taylor
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about Avian flu, Ian Taylor and Shetland Islands Council

Ten candidates come forward for two SIC by-elections
Ten candidates come forward for two SIC by-elections
07/10/2019
Construction firm ceases trading
Construction firm ceases trading
04/10/2019
Loose stones at Fort Charlotte causes road closure
Loose stones at Fort Charlotte causes road closure
30/09/2019
Councillor content Slap purchase will benefit isles
Councillor content Slap purchase will benefit isles
25/09/2019
Burgess steps down as SIC member for Shetland Central
Burgess steps down as SIC member for Shetland Central
20/09/2019
Councillors approve demolition of former Eric Gray centre
Councillors approve demolition of former Eric Gray centre
11/09/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top