Driver banned after being over four times the limit

A driver who was more than four times the alcohol limit has been banned for three years and fined £1,000.

Laurence Dalziel’s car began to roll back after he failed to apply the handbrake in the Sandwick Baking Company carpark on the 25th September.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said a witness saw Dalziel then attempt to apply the handbrake, which he finally did, before heading into the shop “clearly drunk”.

The 71-year-old was fully compliant with police after they were called and was taken to Lerwick Police Station.

He was found to have 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml breath, compared to a legal limit of 22.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client, from Gulberwick, was “deeply ashamed of this” and understood that he would be disqualified for a significant period.

Dalziel had clearly been struggling, said Mr Allan, leading to his drinking becoming “out of control”, but had looked for help since the incident and “already started to do that off his own back”.

Sentencing Dalziel at court on Wednesday, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said it was a “substantial reading” over the legal limit and also took into account a previous conviction in 2011 — he handed Dalziel a three year driving ban and £1,000 fine.