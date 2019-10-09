Investigation is launched after woman is sexually assaulted

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in the isles.

The 30-year-old woman was assaulted by a man around midnight on Saturday 5th October into Sunday 6th October in a lane near Commercial Street, Lerwick.

Police say extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and have pointed to additional police activity ongoing in the area to identify the suspect, who is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 8in-6ft in height, slim build with dark hair.

Detective Inspector Gerry Shovlin said: “This is an extremely unusual incident in Lerwick and I would like to reassure people that considerable efforts are being made to progress inquiries as swiftly as possible.

“I would urge anyone who was around the Commercial Street area between 10pm and 1.20am on the night in question to come forward.

“You may have information which could help so please cast your mind back and pass on anything which may be of use. I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone who can help can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0090 of 6th October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”