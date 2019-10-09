9th October 2019
Shetland among most vulnerable to Brexit, says MSP Todd

MSP Maree Todd says new analysis shows just how “devastating” Brexit will be for Shetland.

The SNP member has demanded that Brexit is halted and claims half of Shetlanders live in vulnerable communities.

Maree Todd

Ms Todd is basing that on Scottish government analysis which led to the publication of “The Local Level Brexit Vulnerabilities in Scotland Report” this week. It states that rural and remote areas, especially those in The Highlands and Islands, have significant populations at risk from the fallout of leaving the EU – with or without a trade deal.

The report considers community access to services, working-age population, income deprivation, workers in “Brexit-sensitive” industries, EU worker migration and how many EU payments are received.

Highlands and Islands representative Ms Todd said: “We always knew that Brexit would be damaging to Scotland but this new analysis really hits home the devastating impact that Brexit will have here in the Shetland Islands.

“Families across Shetland will feel the impact of Brexit, with up to 50 per cent of the local population most vulnerable to the potential economic shock.

“The SNP government will continue to do what it can to mitigate and minimise the impact on our most vulnerable communities, but this study lays bare the recklessness of the Tories in their blind determination to pursue Brexit at any cost.

“Scotland never voted for Brexit and certainly not for the reckless extreme version now pursued by the UK government. It’s essential that we stop Brexit and go back to the people.”

Ms Todd added that a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), also published this week, “found the UK is already £60 billion worse off as a result of Brexit before we have even left the EU – with the UK economy 2.5-3 per cent smaller than it otherwise would have been.”

