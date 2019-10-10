11th October 2019
UPDATED: House catches fire in Levenwick

An elderly couple fled from a South Mainland house after it caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the single-storey building in Levenwick shortly after 6am.

Staff at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service control room in Dundee said an electrical fuse box had been on fire, and that no-one was reported inside the house.

The Shetland Times has since been told that two people were in the building when the fire took hold, and safely left the house.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident. Three appliances attended the scene.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus sets, as well as a thermal image camera.

The fire was dealt with by just after 7.30am.

