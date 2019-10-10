Lerwick man breaches bail on social media

A Lerwick man was charged with abusing his ex-partner over social media at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Andrew Lewing had been granted bail on the 4th October, subject to a condition of not contacting three individuals, including his partner or ex-partner — he is charged with breaching this through social media on the 8th October.

The 31-year-old was granted bail, and his case was continued without plea until the 6th November.