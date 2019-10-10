11th October 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

MSP raises right to die at home after Shetland GP’s call

MSP raises right to die at home after Shetland GP’s call
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A GP has sparked a parliamentary call to recognise the right to die at home, with her case being taken up by the Scottish parliament’s shadow public health minister.

Susan Bowie argues many people who want to end their days in their own homes are unable to fulfil their dying wish because of a lack of round-the-clock care.

The Hillswick GP says health boards and councils are not “compelled” to provide 24 hour care to people wishing to die at home.

“It really depends on whether there is anybody else available,” she told The Shetland Times.

She has raised her concerns with Labour MSP David Stewart, who is highlighting her concerns at Holyrood.

The Highlands and Islands MSP is seeking cross-party support for a motion he is bringing forward for a member’s debate on the issue.

Dr Bowie said 70 per cent of Scotland’s population wished to die at home. Many isles-based GPs are trained in palliative care supporting that wish.

Adding his support, Mr Stewart said: “Susan raises an important point, that you have the right to be born at home and the NHS provides midwives, but we don’t have the right to carers to enable us to die at home.

“I am worried that people on Shetland are being treated differently to those in the rest of Scotland due to lack of carers who can go in and support patients for their final few days.

“Often relatives are unable to do this, or just need a break from caring for their loved one, during a very stressful period.

“I hope other MSPs from all parties can get on board and highlight this so that a solution can be found.”

Interim director of community health and social care, Jo Robinson, argued Shetland had the highest percentage of anywhere in Scotland – 94 per cent – when it came to the last six months of life spent at home.

“This is the highest percentage of anywhere in Scotland, and consistently the highest percentage in Scotland since 2013/14.

“However, the health board recognises the desire for even more people to be supported to die at home.”

• Read our full story in tomorrow’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
David Stewart
MSPs
Susan Bowie

More articles about David Stewart, MSPs and Susan Bowie

GP contract a disaster for rural practices, says Hillswick doctor
GP contract a disaster for rural practices, says Hillswick doctor
22/02/2018
Politicians apply pressure on Loganair over standard of service
Politicians apply pressure on Loganair over standard of service
10/11/2015
Carmichael absence leaves just Labour and SNP candidates at hustings
Carmichael absence leaves just Labour and SNP candidates at hustings
19/04/2015

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top