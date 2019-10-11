11th October 2019
Da Fustra kicks off Fiddle and Accordion Festival

Da Fustra kick-started this year’s Shetland Fiddle and Accordion Festival on Thursday evening.

The band opened the festival at a concert at Bigton Hall, with a variety of ages turning up to see them play alongside other local and visiting acts.

The 32nd festival is being held from Thursday 10th to Monday 14th October.

This year’s event will see musicians from the UK, Ireland Norway and Faroe come together with isles musicians at venues across Shetland.

