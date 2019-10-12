13th October 2019
Car damaged and lead stolen in Lerwick

The police are investigating two separate reports of vandalism and theft in Lerwick during the past week.

The first incident saw deliberate damage to a vehicle parked near the North Ness House, where rear registration plate was sprayed by black paint.

The damage was believed to have happened between 4.30pm on Sunday 6th October and 4pm the following day.

Mindless vandalism of that kind had caused upset and inconvenience to the owner of the vehicle, the police said.

The police are also looking for information on the theft of 150kg of lead flashing from a garden in Robertson Crescent, Lerwick within the last seven days.

The lead cuttings were of various small sizes while also taken were five rolls approximately 350mm wide by 1000mm long.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or alternatively attend at the station.

