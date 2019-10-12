13th October 2019
Weight restriction introduced for Skerries ferry

A fault at the Skerries terminal means only vehicles of three tonnes and under will be allowed on the island’s ferry Filla.

Shetland Islands Council has introduced the weight restriction after faults were identified on the concrete bridging section between the ramp and the quayside.

Following an engineers’ survey, the council said vehicle traffic was being limited to “cars and light vans to a maximum of three-tonne gross vehicle weight”. The emergency services had been informed and officials were in the process of contacting the community council.

Plans were under way to repair the damage but it is anticipated that the restriction would be in place for a number of weeks, the council said, and alternative arrangements were being worked up for heavier loads to Skerries, eg heating fuel.

Any enquiries should be directed to the booking office on (01595) 745804 in the first instance.

