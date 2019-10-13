Big crowd turns out for grand dance at Clickimin

Around 600 dancers descended on Clickimin Centre in Lerwick on Saturday evening for one of the highlights of the Shetland Accordion and Fiddle Festival.

The “grand dance” is always popular at the annual event and this year, the 32nd of the festival, was no exception. A queue had snaked its way along the outside of the centre well before the doors were due to open.

Six concerts featured on Thursday and Friday nights – from Uyeasound in Unst to Bigton in the South Mainland – while a concert was also held each evening in the festival club at Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick.

Along with local bands several from south took part, including the popular Ewan Galloway Scottish Dance Band.

From even further afield came Martin Donohue from Ireland and Spaellimenninir I Nolsoy from Norway. All the bands took part in the grand dance.

