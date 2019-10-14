New children and family worker for Clan Cancer Support

Clan Cancer Support has appointed a dedicated children and family support worker to offer personal help for people.

Lindsey Manson will offer a range of activities and support so that those closest to cancer sufferers can explore their feelings and build resilience.

Although based at the Clan wellbeing centre at St Magnus Street in Lerwick, she will travel all over the isles as part of her work.

Ms Manson said: “A cancer diagnosis is difficult for adults and can also have a deep effect young people.

“My role is to work with anyone affected by cancer, and to build an environment in which we can have fun and promote understanding and awareness of cancer and the impacts it can have on a person, family or community.

“I can meet youngsters at home, at school or at our centre in Lerwick to help build emotional strength and encourage understanding.

“By introducing different activities such as arts and crafts, board games, outdoor walks and even trips out for cake, I am able to help children explore their thoughts and help reduce feelings of isolation.

“I also offer a talking therapies service to older children and any family member that may need a confidential space to talk in.”

Clan head of children and family services Tina O’Boyle said: “Lindsey can spend time with children and young people to help them understand what is happening to their family members and help them feel able to express their feelings in a safe and welcoming environment.”

• Ms Manson can be contacted on Lerwick 697275 or at lindsey.manson@clanhouse.org