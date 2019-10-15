15th October 2019
Black Gaet to close on Thursday for road lining

The main road between Scalloway and Lerwick through the “Black Gaet” will be closed to traffic between 9.30am and 3pm on Thursday.

Shetland Islands Council explained that the closure was to allow essential white-lining work to go ahead, and to maintain the safety of staff.

The road would be opened for emergency vehicles and for access to the Black Gaet industrial site if required.

The council’s roads service apologised for any inconvenience which might be caused by the closure.

