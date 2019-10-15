15th October 2019
Reduced vehicle capacity on Yell service

The Yell Sound ferry MV Dagalien will be out of service for up to two weeks from the evening Friday 25th October due to planned maintenance on her propulsion system.

During this period the MV Fivla will operate alongside MV Daggri, running the Yell Sound service to its normal timetable but with a reduced vehicle capacity.

In addition to the current timetable, SIC staff will endeavour to provide extra journeys in between published runs, the council stated.

