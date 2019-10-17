18th October 2019
More algae found in Clickimin loch

Blue-green algae has once again been found in the Clickimin Loch in Lerwick.

The Shetland Island Council’s environmental health department received confirmation from Sepa on Thursday that algae had been found in the loch.

Signs have now been erected around the area warning dog-walkers and anglers of the algae, and adjoining landowners have been advised of the situation, the SIC said.

Algae was found in the loch as recently as last month.

Algae
Clickimin Loch

