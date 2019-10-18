19th October 2019
NorthLink and NHS issue measles warnings after passenger taken ill

NHS Grampian and NorthLink have both warned passengers to be wary of the symptoms of measles after a passenger on a north-bound sailing was later found to have had the illness.

A widely-shared post on social media revealed that passengers who had travelled from Aberdeen to Shetland on Monday 7th October had been advised by NHS Grampian via letters and e-mails to “be aware of the symptoms and signs of measles”, because they may have come into contact with a passenger from the Perth and Kinross area who was later diagnosed with measles.

NorthLink captain John Strathearn admitted that they were aware of the incident, and said that they were “following NHS protocol” in warning passengers about the symptoms of measles.

“We are working closely with the NHS, which is informing all relevant passengers and crew to ensure they have the required information.”

NHS Grampian said that they were “currently working with partners to investigate a single case of measles in an adult from Perth & Kinross, with links to Aberdeen and Shetland”.

“Measles is a highly infectious viral illness which causes a range of symptoms including fever, coughing, and distinctive red-brown spots.

“The infection is easily spread and you can catch measles through direct contact with an infected person, or through the air when they cough or sneeze.

“Measles is most common among young children, but anyone who has not been fully immunised can catch it.

“We would encourage everyone to make sure their vaccinations are up to date.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated.”

