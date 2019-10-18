19th October 2019
WATCH: ‘Exhausted’ owl nursed back to health

A short-eared owl found in a poorly condition on Sunday has been released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

The “exhausted” owl, found in Quendale, was taken care of by Shetland Wildlife workers who fed and rehydrated it before releasing it into the wild on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post the organisation wrote: “On Sunday, Ashley Saunders found this exhausted Short-eared Owl at Quendale. We took care of it for three days ensuring it was rehydrated and fed regularly as instructed by the very helpful Barm Owl Trust. We released it successfully back to the wild on Tuesday afternoon.”

The post also featured a short video, which can be seen below.

