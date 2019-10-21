Council housing tenants to be surveyed

Shetland Islands Council’s tenants are being asked to watch for this year’s satisfaction survey, which is being carried out by independent researchers.

Over six to eight weeks from 21st October, someone from the company Knowledge Partnership may phone or visit tenants at home to ask a series of questions around what they think about living in their council house, how well the SIC is doing and what it could do to improve the service. They are hoping to survey around 700 tenants.

The researchers will carry full ID, the interview will last no longer than 15 minutes, and responses will be completely confidential.

The council will be provided with a summary report of the findings, with no individual tenants’ responses identified, so people can be confident their details will not be shared with the council or with any other organisation.

The housing service’s annual report card for 2018/19 is also now available on the website at www.shetland.gov.uk/housing/TenantInformation.asp.

This gives details of the housing service’s performance over the year. If you would like it in another format – for example, as a paper copy or a large print version – you can contact the housing service on (01595) 744360 and arrangements will be made to have it posted out.

SIC development committee chairman Alastair Cooper said: “The annual survey provides us with very valuable information, and allows us to keep an eye on how well our housing service is performing.

“I would urge any tenant who is contacted to participate. This type of information is vital to improving the standards of our service and council housing plays a very important part in our communities.”