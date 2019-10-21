Stop playing political games, Carmichael told

The Northern Isles MP has been told to “stop playing political games” and get behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

That was the call from Highlands and Islands Conservative list MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston after a new agreement was reached between the UK government and the EU for the United Kingdom’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “For months now Alistair Carmichael, and other opposition MPs, have been warning against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

“Now, despite the Prime Minister and his team, against the odds, negotiating a new deal which avoids that scenario, Alistair Carmichael and the Liberal Democrats are threatening to vote it down.

“This amounts to an act of political vandalism which would destroy trust in our democracy, as well as disrespecting the views of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, not to mention the more than 9,000 people who voted leave in Orkney and Shetland.

“It also ignores the position of organisations like the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, NFU Scotland, the FSB and others who want this deal passed.

“And yet all Alistair Carmichael and the Lib Dems can offer is another referendum – the result of which their leader has said she won’t accept – and years of more division.

“Even many of those who voted remain want this deal done and Brexit sorted. The country is yearning to unite and to move on, and they won’t forgive those who unnecessarily prolong the uncertainty.

“Alistair Carmichael should stop playing political games with the future of the country and back the deal.”