23rd October 2019
Stop playing political games, Carmichael told

The Northern Isles MP has been told to “stop playing political games” and get behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

That was the call from Highlands and Islands Conservative list MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston after a new agreement was reached between the UK government and the EU for the United Kingdom’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “For months now Alistair Carmichael, and other opposition MPs, have been warning against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

“Now, despite the Prime Minister and his team, against the odds, negotiating a new deal which avoids that scenario, Alistair Carmichael and the Liberal Democrats are threatening to vote it down.

“This amounts to an act of political vandalism which would destroy trust in our democracy, as well as disrespecting the views of the 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit, not to mention the more than 9,000 people who voted leave in Orkney and Shetland.

“It also ignores the position of organisations like the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, NFU Scotland, the FSB and others who want this deal passed.

“And yet all Alistair Carmichael and the Lib Dems can offer is another referendum – the result of which their leader has said she won’t accept – and years of more division.

“Even many of those who voted remain want this deal done and Brexit sorted. The country is yearning to unite and to move on, and they won’t forgive those who unnecessarily prolong the uncertainty.

“Alistair Carmichael should stop playing political games with the future of the country and back the deal.”

4 comments

  1. Bruce Smith

    Yes. Very good letter all round . And hope the ones that vote against the brexit deal will get voted out

    Reply
  2. Peter Hamilton

    This Tory MSP’s game is to pretend our MP should do something harmful to his constituents because the majority of voters in another country once thought they desired it.

    We can’t tell our doctors what pills to give us. Their first ethical duty is to do no harm.

    MPs have a right and a responsibility to use their own judgement. That is a vital part of our parliamentary democracy. The desperate-for-some-name-recognition, game-playing Tory MSP, Jamie Halcro Johnson, knows this fine well.

    Reply
  3. David Spence

    As far as I can see, Brexit is nothing more than to distance ourselves from the EU, and to have a trade deal (under US terms and conditions) with the USA.

    This will, in turn, justify the privatisation of most government responsibilties and duties of care going to US companies where the Tories will benefit as shareholders of such companies.

    It does not make economic sense to withdraw our markets in the EU, for the sake of other markets within the USA. It is not only this, but the tax payer will foot the bill for negotiating trade with the USA, where, as mentioned, it will be under the USA’s control, terms and conditions.

    The tax payer will also foot the bill for any trade deal arrangement where the USA will benefit immensely with a ‘ forced to take it or leave it ‘ scenario for the UK citizen.

    Meanwhile, the Tories will be rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of making a kill economically, whilst the rest of us suffer under the austerity of an USA based economy where profit and greed are the priorities regardless to any suffering this may cause.

    Reply
  4. Charles L. Gallagher

    As the 32 Electoral Areas of Scotland voted REMAIN I’m content for Alistair to follow the instructions of his Electorate and vote AGAINST BREXIT, unlike the 13 Tory MP’s who will be voting against the wishes of their electorate. Get real Mt Johnson.

    Reply

