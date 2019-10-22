23rd October 2019
Bain will join Möller and Molsky at Mareel gig

Shetland fiddler Aly Bain, Sweden’s Ale Möller and America’s Bruce Molsky will be kicking off their new UK tour at Mareel on Thursday 14th November.

Uniting to explore their Celtic, Nordic and Appalachian cultures, the trio will deliver a feast of traditional tunes this winter, before they head off to play venues across Scotland and beyond.

Bruce Molsky, Aly Bain and Ale Möller will be playing at Mareel on Thursday 14th November.

Having previously collaborated for the albums Fully Rigged (1999) and Beyond the Stacks (2007), Bain and Möller joined forces with Molsky to record Meeting Point (2013), a concert album which was recorded live from the Liverpool Philharmonic.

Bain is well known locally, nationally and internationally. Hosting the Celtic-American television series Transatlantic Sessions – where he has recorded and played with American musician Molsky, he is also known in Scandinavia for his work with multi-instrumentalist Möller.

In this project, both partnerships are united into a trio which explores the North Atlantic fiddle traditions of Shetland, Scandinavia, Scotland and America.

Eight-time Swedish Grammy winner Möller brings a firm understanding of traditional music through the mandala, harmonica, wooden whistle and vocals.

A champion of America’s old-time mountain music, twice Grammy-nominated Molsky brings a second fiddle, vocals, banjo and guitar to the trio.

Shetland Arts programme manager Tim Matthew said: “It’s an honour to host Aly, Ale and Bruce for the launch of their new tour.

“These are three of my favourite players and to see them together as a trio is a real treat. It feels particularly special to see them before the rest of the country.”

Tickets are available through the usual outlets.

