23rd October 2019
Welcome cash boost for adapted bikes project

Shetland Sport for All has been successful in securing a grant for £2,000 from the Robertson Trust’s “Wee Grants for Wee Groups” project to go towards its adapted bikes project.

The money will be used to purchase an adapted bike for people with mobility and balance issues to use in the isles.

Si Cherrett from Highland Cycle Ability Centre steers Lowrie Fraser around the centre of Lerwick on car-free roads on a bucket bike during the adapted bike weekend. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland Sport for All hosted a successful disability bike event in the summer holidays whereby people of all ages and abilities were invited to come along to various events over a weekend to try out adapted bikes and trikes. The bikes were taken up to Shetland by the Highland Cycle Ability Centre and Cycling UK.

Shetland Sport for All chairwoman Donna Murray said what the weekend highlighted was the need for more adaptive bikes to be based in Shetland. But unfortunately the price tag was unrealistic for most families, with costs of bikes in the thousands.

She said: “Shetland Sport for All wants to keep the momentum going in Shetland and help people to access sport and activity no matter what their ability is.”

The group is also in the running for a grant through the “Loot for Lerwick” event this coming Saturday.

Ms Murray said: “Please head along to Islesburgh between 10am and noon and vote for their project to help them get funding to have more adapted bikes in the islands.”

The aim of Shetland Sport For All is to bridge the gap for people in Shetland living with a disability (physical, sensory or learning) to be able to access sporting activities; to encourage and promote the development of sport and physical recreation among disabled people in Shetland; to seek to improve the quality of life and health and fitness of disabled people through participation in sport; to strengthen and extend the network of contacts, clubs and development groups throughout Shetland; and function as a branch of Scottish Disability Sport in accordance with the constitution and aims of that body.

