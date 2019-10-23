Disruption after Bressay ferry breakdown

Ferry crossings to Bressay are currently suspended after the route’s MV Leirna vessel suffered mechanical problems.

Council engineers are investigating the engine fault and Whalsay’s MV Hendra will take up service on the Bressay route from around 11am this morning (Wednesday).

Bookings on the Whalsay route are currently suspended, with a single vessel service in operation.

Shetland Islands Council apologised to passengers affected by the disruption. Updates are available on the voicebanks.