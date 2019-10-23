Shetland subsea cable plan hits Ofgem snag
Government regulator Ofgem have said they are “unable to approve” plans to build a subsea electricity transmission cable between Shetland and the mainland, in a further blow to the Viking Energy windfarm development.
This comes only a month after Viking failed to win government backing in the latest round of Contract for Difference auctions.
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Ofgem announced that the “award of these subsidies would have provided confidence that the wind farm is likely to progress, and protection for consumers from the risk of paying for an underutilised transmission link to the Shetland Isles.”
In March, Ofgem said that they were minded to approve the estimated £709 million link between Shetland and the mainland.
They have said they “would welcome revised proposals from SSEN including providing greater certainty on the future of the windfarms”.
This latest setback is also a blow to the proposed Energy Isles 29 turbine windfarm development in Yell, which is also reliant on a transmission cable between Shetland and the Scottish mainland going ahead.
More reaction in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.
My goodness, sanity is taking over at last. Now, how about a bit of investment in tidal and hydrogen generation. The Sullom Voe four dual-fuel gas turbine generators could be updated and expanded to eight. That should easily supply power for immediate use and cut our carbon footprint in half. Let us see how the Green loonies ponder this one?
I have just crunched a few figures! The cost of the interconnector would pay for four Shetland power stations. Now one gas-fired would leave a cool £500,000 million for research and education. Rock on Viking Energy and goodbye.
In Ian Tinkler’s mind the phrase “Green loonies” is meaningful. Can anyone else explain who his loonies are, or do they only exist in his imagination ?
If the phrase is only meaningful to Ian it is difficulty to see how “sanity is taking over at last”.
Just for the snowflakes! (https://www.google.com/search?as_q=definition+loonie&as_epq=&as_oq=&as_eq=&as_nlo=&as_nhi=&lr=&cr=&as_qdr=all&as_sitesearch=&as_occt=any&safe=images&as_filetype=&as_rights=#dobs=loonies)
noun
plural noun: loonies
a mad or silly persons.
Very appropriate for the idiots who wasted £10 million SCT funds and now want to throw £710 million more at windfarm Shetland. (sorry Peter if not PC enough for your tender soul)