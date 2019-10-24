24th October 2019
Five men arrested in significant drugs busts

Five men were arrested and a large quantity of drugs seized as part of a pro-active operation into drugs in the isles this week.

The men, aged between 23 and 40, were arrested by local officers on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a joint operation with Dogs Against Drugs and aided with national resources from Police Scotland.

Class A drugs, believed to be cocaine and heroin, with a street value in the region of £35,000 were seized after properties in Lerwick were searched.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch welcomed the busts this week.

“”Drugs blight our communities and we are determined to continue to target and take action against those who trade in the misery they bring.

“I am very grateful for the assistance of Dogs Against Drugs during this week’s extremely successful initiative.

“The positive results speak for themselves and it is something we will be repeating in the near future.”

Police have said that enquiries are ongoing and the five men will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

