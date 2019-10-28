Fish supper night raises over £500 for RNLI

A fish supper night in Lerwick has raised £525 for the RNLI.

The fish and chip shop evening took place at the Staney Hill Hall on Saturday and was part of the RNLI’s annual ‘Fish Supper’ event, which raises funds to support the charity’s lifesaving work.

Around 70 people turned up to enjoy a cooked to order menu, including local haddock and chips.

The event was organised by Cathy Mann and Margaret Harms, who have family crew members on the RNLI Lerwick lifeboat.

Ian Harms, mechanic/coxswain of the Lerwick lifeboat, thanked everyone who came, especially local businesses who donated or helped with the event.

“Our special thanks go to Cathy and Margaret for their hard work, along with other volunteers, in the hall on the night. We’re very grateful for the total sum raised of £525, which will help us to save lives at sea.”

Businesses that donated menu items or helped out, included JK Mainland Farm, who gave Ness tatties, the whitefish boat Avrella ‘LK174’, which provided freshly caught haddock filleted by Island Fish Shetland Ltd.

The Fort Chip Shop chipped the tatties and donated the batter, while Hughson Brothers Ltd donated peas and tartare sauce.

Shetland Janitorial Supplies donated takeaway containers and cutlery, and the Peerie Shop Cafe loaned catering equipment.

Any other groups or hall committees who may consider hosting an RNLI Fish Supper event in the future can find more details here.