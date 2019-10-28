Grayson Perry exhibition opens this weekend

Two works by award-winning artist Grayson Perry go on show at Shetland Museum this weekend.

The ceramic vases will be on display as part of the gallery show ‘A Potted Biography’ from Saturday 2nd November.

Alongside the vases there will be an exhibition of items on loan from people in Shetland, representing key aspects of their own life stories.

This marks the first time any of Perry’s work has appeared in the isles.

‘My Gods’ and ‘Aspects of Myself’ are autobiographical pieces on loan to the museum from the Tate.

The British contemporary artist, who won the Turner Prize in 2003 for his ceramic work, is also well known for his tapestries, cross-dressing and art scene observations.

Dr. Ian Tait, curator of the Shetland Museum and Archives, called it a “hugely exciting event for Shetland”.

“We work hard to present new works at the Museum throughout the year to engage people with Shetland’s outstanding heritage.

“In addition, it is also our ambition to provide Shetlanders with the opportunity to experience art and exhibitions that would otherwise be unavailable to them locally.

“Bringing artwork to Shetland from such a well-known and provocative artist such as Grayson Perry is incredible. Juxtaposing the artist’s biography with that of local people is both innovative and fun.”

The loans have been made possible through The Ferryman Project: Sharing Works of Art.

Ruth Mackenzie, chair of the Shetland Amenity Trust, said the show was “an incredible achievement and would not have been possible without the vision and commitment of our expert team and the support of The Ferryman Project”.

‘A Potted Biography’ runs until Friday 11th January in the museum’s Da Gadderie.