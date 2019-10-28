29th October 2019
Inspectors praise local care charity

A local charity has been praised for running a “well led and managed” service in a recent report from the Care Inspectorate.

The Shetland Care Attendant Scheme (SCAS) was rated “very good” in all areas assessed, including the quality of care and support and the quality of management and leadership.

The report said: “People can expect a service to be well led and managed and it was evident people had high levels of confidence in the leadership and management of the service.

“Those using the service continued to speak very highly of SCAS with some people describing it as exemplary and invaluable.”

The report added: “People advised that they were supported by the same staff thus providing consistency of care. This also allowed for service users, families and staff to build up good relationships.”

The positive feedback comes at a time when SCAS has increased the number of supported families and expanded the services it offers. Over the last 18 months, the number of supported families by the charity rose from 30 to over 50.

SCAS also “recently offered overnight care, so that people do not need to go in to residential services, whilst making sure that carers get the sleep that they really need to carry on managing their caring role”, according to a recent release.

Alec Miller, vice chairman of SCAS, said: “This is an exciting time for SCAS and the progress achieved is all due to the hard work of our current co-ordinator. The full board has recently met and all agreed that the future has never looked brighter for our service.”

