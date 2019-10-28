28th October 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Lerwick shortlisted for most beautiful high street

Lerwick shortlisted for most beautiful high street
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Commercial Street has been shortlisted as one of Scotland’s most beautiful high streets.

Da Street is one of eight to be nominated, with a public vote eventually deciding the outcome.

The competition is being run by two organisations: Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Shetlanders have until Sunday 10th November to cast their vote, which they can do here — the winner will be announced on Monday 18th November.

Last year’s winner was the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said he had been “blown away by the strength of the entries this year which goes to show that town centre revival is on the up, and it’s driven by local people”.

The other towns shortlisted by the judging panel are Kirkwall, Ayr, Innerleithen, Linlithgow, Lanark, Milngavie and Rothesay.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top