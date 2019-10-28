Lerwick shortlisted for most beautiful high street

Commercial Street has been shortlisted as one of Scotland’s most beautiful high streets.

Da Street is one of eight to be nominated, with a public vote eventually deciding the outcome.

The competition is being run by two organisations: Scotland’s Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Shetlanders have until Sunday 10th November to cast their vote, which they can do here — the winner will be announced on Monday 18th November.

Last year’s winner was the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff.

Phil Prentice, chief officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said he had been “blown away by the strength of the entries this year which goes to show that town centre revival is on the up, and it’s driven by local people”.

The other towns shortlisted by the judging panel are Kirkwall, Ayr, Innerleithen, Linlithgow, Lanark, Milngavie and Rothesay.