Second measles case confirmed on NorthLink ferry

A second warning over measles has been issued to passengers who sailed on the NorthLink ferry on three dates earlier this month after a second case was confirmed.

The “warn and inform” message has been dispatched to all those who travelled on:

• The northbound sailing on 19th October.

• The southbound sailing on 20th October.

• The northbound sailing on 21st October.

All crew members who travelled on the above date dates have been notified.

NHS Shetland says it is working with other relevant authorities, including Health Protection Scotland, to ensure all control measures are in place to prevent further spread of the disease.

The board’s public health team, led by public health principal Elizabeth Robinson, said the only way to prevent against measles was to have the measles

vaccination – two doses of MMR or a measles containing vaccine.

She said measles was a “highly infectious” disease, and it was possible that subsequent cases of measles could arise in susceptible passengers who have not been vaccinated.

Passengers who travelled on the ferry are being asked to contact their GPs or public health teams in their areas by phone if they develop fever of 38°C or higher,

as well as a generalised rash and either a cough, snotty nose and/or conjuctivitis.

Ms Robinson said an immediate programme of vaccination had already begun in the isles for all children, women of child-bearing age, healthcare workers, social

care workers and other young adults who have not had two doses of MMR vaccines or a measles containing vaccine.

“We are aware that there may be increased demand for the MMR vaccine over the next few weeks and we are working on ensuring that sufficient stocks can be made

available as soon as possible.”

This month NHS Grampian and NorthLink Ferries warned passengers to be wary of measles symptoms after a passenger was found to have had the illness.

Earlier this year a report highlighted the risk of children contracting measles, with a lower than desired uptake of the MMR vaccine being recorded in the isles.