Shop window vandal causes ‘mindless damage’

Police are looking for information after “mindless damage” was caused to the front door glass at the Aa’ Firedup shop in Lerwick’s Commercial Street.

The incident is believed to have happened between 5.20pm on Saturday and 10am yesterday.

A police press release states: “Mindless damage such as this causes upset and inconvenience to the owner of the shop.

“If any information can be provided to police by witnesses please contact 101or attend Lerwick Police Station”.