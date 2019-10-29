Anderson High School teacher to receive award

A physics teacher at the Anderson High School will receive a 2019 Teaching of Physics Award from the Institute of Physics (IOP) for what has been described as her inspirational physics teaching.

Nancy Hunter will pick up the award in recognition of her dedication to her role.

The awards celebrate outstanding classroom practice in the teaching of physics, and recognise the success of secondary school teachers in the UK and Ireland who have raised the standard of physics teaching in their school.

Ms Hunter has been teaching at Anderson High School since 2003, having started her teaching at what was then Scalloway Junior High School. She went on to work as a supply teacher at schools throughout the isles.

As well as teaching physics to hundreds of pupils, she has produced high-quality resources for Scottish National and Higher Physics courses that are used daily by physics teachers within Anderson High School, other Shetland schools and in many schools nationally.

Head teacher Valerie Nicolson said: “I’m proud to see Nancy recognised with this IOP award. She is an inspirational teacher in our school and has made a significant contribution to the teaching of physics locally and nationally. She’s highly regarded by staff, pupils and parents alike, and is renowned for putting students at the heart of her teaching.”

Chris Shepherd, teacher support manager at the IOP, said: “Physics and physicists have a vital role to play in solving some of the 21st century’s biggest challenges, such as climate change, supporting an ageing population and ensuring consistent food and energy supplies.

“Understanding and enjoying science can lead to a rewarding career, improved analytical thinking skills, a life-long interest, or all of these – and an inspiring teacher can be crucial to encouraging this.

“I am delighted to be able to recognise and applaud these colleagues who, through personal commitment, skill and dedication, have made significant positive differences to the teaching of physics, student experiences and the level of student achievement in their school.”

Ms Hunter will receive a prize of £1,000, a paperweight award and a certificate which will be presented at the Institute of Physics annual awards dinner in London on Tuesday 19th November.