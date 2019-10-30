30th October 2019
Captain Flint’s could be set to become apartments

Lerwick could be set to lose another pub, after the owner of Captain Flint’s applied for planning permission to turn the building into apartments instead.

Flint’s owner Ian Cunynghame has applied to redevelop the current two-storey pub into a set of three apartments and three en-suite bedrooms in order to cater for the “short stay rental market”.

Mr Cunynghame said on Wednesday that he wanted to “explore other options” for the building.

The plans would see the first-floor, which currently hosts the main bar, large flat-screen TVs and a space for bands to perform, transformed into two apartments with a bedroom, living room and bathroom in each.

The second floor, with a pool table, jukebox and smaller bar in its current situation, would become another apartment and three en-suite bedrooms instead.

This comes three years after Da Noost closed its doors for the last time, and with the bar at the Queens hotel closed until next year as part of a winter shutdown.

More in this Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

