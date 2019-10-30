30th October 2019
Carmichael backs election to break gridlock

Alistair Carmichael has voiced his support for an early general election, and highlighted it as the only way to end the Brexit gridlock.

It comes after the House of Commons voted on Tuesday to back an election after assurances were made by the Westminster government that a no-deal Brexit could not be forced before 31st January.

The isles MP said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘do-or-die’ October Brexit deadline had failed.

“Now that no-deal is off the table, we must break the gridlock with a general election.

“Ideally I would have wanted to see a People’s Vote. Unfortunately there is no majority in parliament for that so an election is necessary.

“We can’t predict what the main issue in any election will be, but we need more MPs in the next parliament who will support a people’s vote.

“Otherwise the country will remain divided. There are, of course, no guarantees that a people’s vote will fix these divisions. But it is the only way to start a process that may eventually lead to a healing.”

He continued: “Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are both unfit to lead our country. I am confident that the public are ready to back a party that puts the integrity of our country first, rather than drawing lines to divide us.”

One comment

  1. Peter Hamilton

    It is worth watching Lib Dem leader, Jo Swinson’s response to Boris Johnson on being told at today’s Prime Minister’s Questions : “She should join this party, vote for this government and support us at the general election”. I’ve just been replaying this on Parliament TV. It looked like she was nodding her head in agreement.

    Would anyone be surprised if the Liberals propped up another Tory government?

