30th October 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

First candidate declared for December election

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The first candidate to stand against Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael in the December general election has been declared.

Scottish Labour members in the Northern Isles have endorsed chairwoman of the Orkney Labour party Coilla Drake as their candidate for the forthcoming election.

On Tuesday evening MPs in Westminster voted resoundingly in favour of holding a poll on 12th December in order to break the Brexit deadlock.

Incumbent MP Alistair Carmichael abstained from the final vote after a Labour amendment supported by the SNP and Liberal Democrats to hold the election on 9th December was defeated.

Mrs Drake, who lives in Westray, said: “Our country and Orkney and Shetland need an end to austerity, to policies which have caused poverty, inequality and an explosion of food banks and homelessness. We need proper investment in Scotland from Westminster and under Labour we will get that.”

The former lecturer and veterinary nurse is a recent Labour convert, having joined the party shortly after Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader in 2015.

December’s election will be the third general election in just four years, and the second which is likely to feature Brexit as the central issue.

Tags:
General Election
Labour
Liberal Democrats
Orkney
Politics
Shetland
Westminster

More articles about General Election, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Orkney, Politics, Shetland and Westminster

Carmichael backs election to break gridlock
Carmichael backs election to break gridlock
30/10/2019
Voter ID scheme an obstacle to democracy, says Carmichael
Voter ID scheme an obstacle to democracy, says Carmichael
15/10/2019
Shetland among most vulnerable to Brexit, says MSP Todd
Shetland among most vulnerable to Brexit, says MSP Todd
09/10/2019
MSP demands digital revolution for ‘hard to reach’ parts of isles
MSP demands digital revolution for ‘hard to reach’ parts of isles
08/10/2019
Up for debate – Althing group announces topics
Up for debate – Althing group announces topics
01/10/2019
Boundary commission outlines new plans for council wards
Boundary commission outlines new plans for council wards
10/09/2019

About Keegan Murray

Reporter for The Shetland Times. Interested in politics, literature and music. Born and bred Shetlander. Long suffering Newcastle United supporter.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top