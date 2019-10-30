30th October 2019
Good Shepherd out of action for three weeks

The MV Good Shepherd will be out of action for three weeks as she undergoes a refit.

The ferry, which connects Fair Isle to Shetland Mainland, is on her way to Scalloway for her annual refit — expected to take around three weeks.

Fair Isle’s winter ferry timetable will be covered mainly by the MV Filla, but this is weather dependent.

Goods can also be taken into Fair Isle using the capacity of the isle’s flight.

