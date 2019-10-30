‘Mindless damage’ to cars

Two cars have been vandalised on Burgh Road in Lerwick.

Police are looking for information about the vandalism, which is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Sunday and 6.50am on Monday.

The car’s wing mirrors were damaged along with the passenger’s front door.

“Mindless damage such as this causes upset and inconvenience to the owner of the vehicle,” said police.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or attend at Lerwick Police Station.