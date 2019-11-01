Local groups bag lottery funding

Two local groups are among the 173 Scottish organisations chosen to benefit from £1.2 million in National Lottery funding.

The Voe hall and Young Mums Group will receive almost £10,000 between them as the state-franchised organisation today (Friday) marked its 25th birthday by distributing £1.2 million in “good cause funding”.

Voe Public Hall has been granted £7,725 to install an accessible ‘Changing Places’ toilet, designed to meet the needs of people with complex care requirements.

The Young Mums Group, meanwhile, received £1,918 towards the continued running of the club and to start up healthy cooking workshops in Lerwick.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesperson said: “Over the last 25 years, National Lottery players have raised an amazing £3.1 billion for 64,000 good causes in Scotland. Most of these awards have been for £10,000 or less so it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate this birthday milestone with a further 173 groups benefiting today through the small grants scheme.”