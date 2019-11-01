1st November 2019
Stories and music combine in live performance

Words and music will come together in a gig with a difference at Mareel tonight following a collaborative effort between folk musician Aidan O’ Rourke and Scottish author James Robertson.

Project 365: Stories and Music follows a year-long endeavour by Robertson, author behind The Testament of Gideon Mack, to write a short story every day of exactly 365 words.

The collection of fairy tales, memories and provocations was published by Penguin as 365: Stories in 2014.

Lau fiddler O’Rourke was given the book that Christmas, and – following a chance meeting with Robertson at Celtic Connections – later set about putting music to each of the tales told within the book.

“Each story has a succinct message which I found really enticing and inspiring,” he said.

“For a year these tunes became the punctuation and grammar of my every day.”

O’Rourke later teamed up with harmonium player and pianist Kit Downes to record the music.

Now, recordings of tunes and words have been combined in an installation ensconced in Mareel until 14th November.

Listeners eager to get some time-out from their busy schedules can throw on the headphones and twiddle the dials to choose whether to listen to stories, music, or both combined.

The music tracks have been laid down in two volumes, a selection of which are being performed by O’Rourke and Downes as part of their live tour.

Robertson said: “I love the way the 365 project has built new layers of creativity and performance on my original collection of stories.

“It’s been a total joy and privilege to work with these talented musicians, and I am still astonished that my words have provoked such a rich range of responses in Aidan’s compositions.”

