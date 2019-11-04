Bail breach leads to stint in custody

A man who breached bail conditions by phoning a woman he is forbidden from contacting has been remanded in custody.

Martin Olejniczak, of Hill Grind, Lerwick, will remain behind bars until Thursday after he admitted the breach.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said that the 41-year-old had been drinking when he phoned the woman on Friday evening.

“No threats were made in the course of this call, he simply made an unwanted contact”, said Mr MacKenzie.

However, the fiscal spoke of a “pattern of behaviour” whereby Olejniczak would drink and then breach bail conditions.

Defence agent Tommy Allan noted that his client was due at court again on Thursday and asked that he be released on bail until then, saying that there was little risk of Olejniczak reoffending before his next court appearance.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was unconvinced and said that given Olejniczak’s history he could not grant bail.

He said: “Given the history that I now understand with regards to bail orders it would be quite clear to me that as it has not been brought home to you by this stage that you shouldn’t breach bail I don’t know what will.”