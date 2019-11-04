Combined fire and ambulance station officially unveiled

The combined fire and ambulance station in Lerwick – the first of its kind in Scotland – was given its official unveiling on Monday. It follows a major refurbishment last year of the shared building, now called the Lerwick Community Fire and Ambulance Station, following a £350,000 investment from the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish government. The fire station on the Sea Road site, which originally opened in 2003, remained operational throughout the building work. Community safety minister, Ash Denham, gave the new building its grand opening.

“I was very pleased to have the opportunity to open the newly refurbished Lerwick Fire and Ambulance station,” she said.

“This co-located facility, the first of its kind on a Scottish island, establishes a modern, integrated, efficient and effective way of working that benefits the people at the heart of our island communities.

“It’s a great example of joined up working between our emergency services, and I look forward to more of this type of initiative to enable our public services to deliver better outcomes for the people of Scotland.”