Phone app allows users to Discover Lerwick

A new app that helps put Lerwick on the map has been launched at a drop-in event in the town.

The Discover Lerwick Trail app was officially launched on Monday at the Tourist Information Centre on Commercial Street.

It allows people to explore buildings, businesses and places in Lerwick town centre, giving information about their history and current use on a map they can use to navigate ‘Da Street’ on smartphones or tablets.

The idea behind the free app was first floated in 2017. It was developed by Living Lerwick and built by NB Communication, with funds from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Shetland Islands Council.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller, who demonstrated how the app worked at the drop-in session, called it a “super tool”.

She encouraged those visiting Shetland to download it before they come.

The research was done by Pat Christie, community involvement and development officer at SIC, along with input from business owners, past tenants and those with an interest in the town centre’s history.

“The amount of history is amazing,” said Ms Christie.

“I’m not a person who likes things to disappear,” she said, adding that she had “depended on folk bringing information” and that there was a lot more to put in the app.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart attended the drop-in session. She thought the app was a “brilliant idea” that would encourage people to learn more about what is on the street.

More will be included in the 8th November edition of The Shetland Times.