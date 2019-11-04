4th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Phone app allows users to Discover Lerwick

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A new app that helps put Lerwick on the map has been launched at a drop-in event in the town.

The Discover Lerwick Trail app was officially launched on Monday at the Tourist Information Centre on Commercial Street.

It allows people to explore buildings, businesses and places in Lerwick town centre, giving information about their history and current use on a map they can use to navigate ‘Da Street’ on smartphones or tablets.

The idea behind the free app was first floated in 2017. It was developed by Living Lerwick and built by NB Communication, with funds from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Shetland Islands Council.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller, who demonstrated how the app worked at the drop-in session, called it a “super tool”.

She encouraged those visiting Shetland to download it before they come.

The research was done by Pat Christie, community involvement and development officer at SIC, along with input from business owners, past tenants and those with an interest in the town centre’s history.

“The amount of history is amazing,” said Ms Christie.

“I’m not a person who likes things to disappear,” she said, adding that she had “depended on folk bringing information” and that there was a lot more to put in the app.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart attended the drop-in session. She thought the app was a “brilliant idea” that would encourage people to learn more about what is on the street.

More will be included in the 8th November edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
Commercial Street
Lerwick Town Centre
Living Lerwick

More articles about Commercial Street, Lerwick Town Centre and Living Lerwick

Post Office in Commercial Street in line for closure
Post Office in Commercial Street in line for closure
11/09/2019
Knitwear van proposal thrown out
Knitwear van proposal thrown out
24/06/2019
WATCH: Santa leads parade as Lerwick’s lights turn on
WATCH: Santa leads parade as Lerwick’s lights turn on
01/12/2018
Town centre planter upturned by vandals
Town centre planter upturned by vandals
02/08/2018
Look out for tourists when driving in town
Look out for tourists when driving in town
22/05/2018
Commercial Street Pop-Up will showcase local produce
Commercial Street Pop-Up will showcase local produce
19/04/2018

About Charley-Kai John

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top