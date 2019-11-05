Americana artist returns for double header

One of Scotland’s finest exponents of Americana music is returning to the islands for two intimate shows this week.

Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Daniel Meade will be accompanied by guitarist Lloyd Reid for concerts at The String in Lerwick on Thursday and Friday night, supported by Adam Guest and Sheila Henderson respectively.

Meade and his Flying Mules ensemble previously shared a bill with The Stray Birds and Kansa at Mareel back in 2017 – with his set being recorded for an official release, Live Mules, last year.

He returns to Shetland touring his new record Rust, described by R’n’R magazine as a “brilliantly authentic collection of songs”. The track These Things Happen was single of the week on BBC Radio Scotland.

“We have worked up a large repertoire of material over the years that we dip into depending on the occasion and audience”, said Meade.

“Upbeat, downbeat and everywhere in between, these shows will be mainly leaning on material from the three most recent albums we’ve released.”