6th November 2019
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Americana artist returns for double header

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

One of Scotland’s finest exponents of Americana music is returning to the islands for two intimate shows this week.

Glasgow-based singer-songwriter Daniel Meade will be accompanied by guitarist Lloyd Reid for concerts at The String in Lerwick on Thursday and Friday night, supported by Adam Guest and Sheila Henderson respectively.

Meade and his Flying Mules ensemble previously shared a bill with The Stray Birds and Kansa at Mareel back in 2017 – with his set being recorded for an official release, Live Mules, last year.

He returns to Shetland touring his new record Rust, described by R’n’R magazine as a “brilliantly authentic collection of songs”. The track These Things Happen was single of the week on BBC Radio Scotland.

“We have worked up a large repertoire of material over the years that we dip into depending on the occasion and audience”, said Meade.

“Upbeat, downbeat and everywhere in between, these shows will be mainly leaning on material from the three most recent albums we’ve released.”

Tags:
Americana
arts
Lerwick
Music

More articles about Americana, arts, Lerwick and Music

Rack & Ruin celebrate 25 years on the music scene
Rack & Ruin celebrate 25 years on the music scene
05/11/2019
Councillors approve demolition of former Eric Gray centre
Councillors approve demolition of former Eric Gray centre
11/09/2019
Count taking place in Shetland by-election
Count taking place in Shetland by-election
29/08/2019
Californian ‘roots-pop’ band Front Country anticipate warm Mareel welcome
Californian ‘roots-pop’ band Front Country anticipate warm Mareel welcome
28/08/2019
Two arrested in connection with Lerwick death
Two arrested in connection with Lerwick death
31/07/2019
Vehicles collide at Lerwick roundabout
Vehicles collide at Lerwick roundabout
13/07/2019

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2019 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top